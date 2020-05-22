COVID: Jammu Doctor With Child's Picture In T-shirt Says 'have Not Been Home For 2 Months'

Coronavirus pandemic has badly affected all parts of the world and India is no exception. More than one lakh eighteen thousand cases have been reported so far in the country with over 3500 deaths and the rate of Coronavirus spread in Jammu and Kashmir is increasing by the day.

Doctors and paramedical staff have been the frontline warriors in this war against Coronavirus and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that COVID19 patients return back to their homes healthy and cured.

Dr Javed is proud to have 50 such memories when patients he treated left with a smile and a ton of wishes. Javed, who is Chest Disease Specialist is presently posted at CD Hospital, Jammu which is a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, the biggest one in the Jammu region.

Dr Javed comes out from Ward 5 of the COVID19 treatment facility and as he takes off his PPE kit, a beautiful photo of a kid on his T-shirt makes a mark. Narrating the story, Javed says, "I have been assigned the task at this facility for treatment of Coronavirus patients and since then it's been two and a half months, I haven't been to my home and couldn't meet my children."

Dr Javed has got a picture of his one and a half year daughter printed on his T-Shirt, the doctor says that every day whenever he used to go home Aliya used to come and hug him. "I have been missing that hug everyday because I have not been able to meet or hug my family for the past two and a half months, it is something very emotional," he said.

The doctor says that he is proud that he has been serving the nation and saving the lives of people who come to this hospital with hope. Dr Javed till date has treated more than 112 Coronavirus patients out of which 58 are still under treatment and is now working with his team to enhance the capacity of the treatment facility incase of any eventuality, passing a smile every-time he looks at his T-Shirt.

