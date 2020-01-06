'Astonished, Horrified': Jadavpur University Teachers Association Condemns JNU Attack

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association has condemned the violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday after masked miscreants attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

"The Jadavpur University Teachers'Association (JUTA) is astonished and horrified at the violence unleashed against students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by masked miscreants armed with sticks, rods, stones, and other implements which they are using with impunity inside the university, including inside hostels," said Partha Pratim Ray, general secretary of Jadavpur University Teacher's Association.

Almost 34 people including students and faculty were injured in the incident at JNU on Sunday evening. While the students have alleged ABVP to be behind the attack, the latter countered the accusations. The entire incident has drawn massive criticism from many teacher associations in the country and the city as well.

Allegations by JUTA

The JUTA has alleged that violence occurred despite the Delhi Police being present on spot. Alleging that the masked men who vandalised the university were backed by a political party, Partha Pratim Ray stated,

"This horrifying act is apparently being carried out in the presence of police personnel. Reports from colleagues and friends within JNU seem to indicate that the goons owe allegiance to one particular political party.No words are strong enough to condemn this heinous act, which is apparently still underway."

The JUTA called upon all sections of society, especially students and teachers, to condemn this act. The association urged the JNU authorities to restore normalcy as soon as possible. Furthermore, it called upon the Central and Delhi governments to take urgent action to stop the violence and bloodshed.

"If our universities and those who study and work in them cannot be protected from such atrocities, how can we claim to be a civilised nation?" questioned the professor.

FEDCUTA condemns the attack

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations (FEDCUTA) also condemned the attack on JNU students and teachers.

"The FEDCUTA unequivocally condemns the violence unleashed on the students and teachers of JNU by armed goons, orchestrated by the JNU VC and his henchmen. The violence that has gone on now for two days and continued unabated for several hours today is a brazen attempt by the administration to terrorise the students and teachers who have bravely put up an unwavering fight to defend the University", said a press statement of Rajib Ray, secretary of FEDCUTA.

It further demanded an immediate stop to the violence and urged for the protection of students and teachers. The FEDCUTA also demanded the immediate removal of the JNU V-C for failing in his moral responsibility to ensure the safety of all students and teachers.

