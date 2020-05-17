Andhra CM Directs Officials To Assist Migrants Trying To Make Their Way Home On Foot

To ensure the welfare of migrants stranded or passing through Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all possible support will be provided to them. Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued directions to all District Collectors and SPs to provide food, water and transportation facilities to the stranded migrant workers. He has also directed that assistance to them should be provided irrespective of whether they belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh or not. In a video that emerged from the state, migrant workers were seen lining up with the authorities and police providing them with food and bottles of water.

Free bus service to migrants

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that the Andhra Pradesh government will ferry the migrant workers home for free with the help of state road transport corporation buses. He stated that anyone who identifies themselves as a migrant worker can avail the bus service which is likely to start early next week for the next two weeks. The migrants who are taking the journey back to their hometowns on foot can avail the state bus service where they would be dropped near borders of states, like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Reddy on Saturday also directed officials to instil confidence in migrant workers. "The officials have to be kind and generous towards the migrant labourers and provide proper food supplies along with transportation facilities for them. The officials have to plan accordingly for buses to transport migrant labour to send them back to their native places," said the CM.

Meanwhile, 102 new coronavirus cases were reportedly on May 16 in Andhra Pradesh, bringing the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 2,307. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,252 have recovered and 48 died.

