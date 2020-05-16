Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Accuses YSRCP Of Betraying Farmers, Migrant Workers In State

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TD Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused the YSR Congress Party of betraying farmers and migrant workers in the state. According to him, the YSRCP has failed to fulfil its promises made to farmers and added that they are lying about the Rythu Bharosa programme.

Speaking during a video conference with the party Mandal Presidents and senior leaders, Naidu said, "While the YSRCP is giving just Rs 7,500 per year under Rythu Bharosa, the TDP had given Rs 15,000 to each farmer who got Rs 75,000 in total for all five years. Inclusive of loan waiver dues, a farmer should get Rs 1.15 lakh but the ruling party has caused a loss of Rs 78,500 now."

He further added that the state government has not come forward to provide any relief for the migrant workers who have been walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes. Giving an example of different states providing additional assistance to the workers, he said, "If Anna Canteens are continued, their hunger problems could have been solved. Some migrant workers died on the way and their families would have got Rs 10 lakh compensation if there was Chandranna insurance cover. Nagaland has announced Rs 10,000 for migrant workers while Delhi has already given Rs 5,000. Kerala has given door delivery of 17 items of ration. Different states have given additional assistance to the workers but AP has totally ignored migrant labourers."

Naidu threatens to launch legal fight

Meanwhile, the TDP Supremo has threatened to launch a legal fight against the state government for not paying bills under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) on a priority basis. He said that his party would fight for making NREGA payments with 24 per cent interest. "The Central government has released necessary funds and AP has over Rs 6,000 crore material component funds with it. The Centre and the High Court have given orders to pay the bills already but the ruling party is behaving in an adamant manner," he added.

On Vizag gas leak

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state of filing 'false cases' against leaders of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and victims of the gas leak in Vishakhapatnam which killed 12 people. Speaking during the press conference, Naidu said that the Centre has given three months ration and has assured it for two more months. However, "the state government has not shown any concern for poor people," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)