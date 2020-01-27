Jaipur School Cancels All Classes To Attend Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' Rally On Jan 28

In a shocking development, Jaipur's Gyaandeep PG High School on cancelled all classes on Tuesday to attend former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally on January 28. The circular dated 24 January 2020 states that all students will have to reach Albert Hall Ram Niwas Bagh at 9 AM on Tuesday, via bus to attend the rally. Sources report that the owner of the school is allegedly a Congress supporter.

Rahul Gandhi's Jaipur rally

The Gandhi scion is scheduled a rally in Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment. He is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has already reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

"Thrust of the meeting will be on issues like unemployment, economic crisis, GDP and price rise. The central government is diverting public attention from these real issues. Rahul Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Pilot said.

Marking a first, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act, calling it unconstitutional. Furthermore, the Kerala government also moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. Following Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal have passed a resolution against the act. Several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and other non-BJP states are mullling the same, while openly opposing CAA-NRC-NPR.

What is the CAA?

Introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.