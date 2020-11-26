EAM Jaishankar Conveys Condolences On Demise Of Bahrain PM Prince Khalifa

Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister HH Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. Jaishankar conveyed condolences on the passing away of his father HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who was the prime minister of Bahrain until his death on November 11. He recalled HRH Prince Khalifa's role in strengthening India-Bahrain relations as Prime Minister of Bahrain for more than 50 years.

Called on DPM HH Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. Conveyed to him and his family our sincere condolences on the passing away of his father HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. pic.twitter.com/NX0MvuaNk3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Bahrain, also called on the newly-appointed Prime Minister HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to wish him on his recent appointment on behalf of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Pleasure to call on PM HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Conveyed the felicitations of PM @narendramodi on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/aWt8bP3Ui2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020

'Discussed historical ties'

Jaishankar reached the Gulf Kingdom on November 24 and started his visit with a warm meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Jaishankar said that he discussed regional and international issues with Al Zayani and also thanked him for taking care of the Indian community amid the ongoing health pandemic.

"Started Bahrain visit with a warm meeting with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Conveyed sincere condolences on the passing away of former PM HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Discussed our historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors. Exchanged views on regional and international issues. Thanked Bahrain for taking special care of the Indian community during COVID times," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The two ministers also agreed to further strengthen the historic India-Bahrain ties, including in areas such as defence and maritime security, space technology, trade and investment, IT, etc.

"Bahrain’s leadership appreciated the contribution of the Indian community to the development of Bahrain and the assistance provided by India during the Covid pandemic through the supply of medicines, medical equipment, and medical professionals. Both sides affirmed to further strengthen their Covid-related cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction on operationalisation of Air Bubble arrangement between the two countries," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

This morning, Jaishankar started his day by visiting a 200-year-old Shreenathji Temple at Manama, which he said is a testimony of "time-tested" and close bonds between India and Bahrain. Jaishankar also met with members of the 3,00,000 strong Indian community in Bahrain via video conferencing. He also visited Bahrain's National Museum.

Began the day with darshan at the 200 year-old Shreenathji Temple at Manama. A testimony to our time- tested and close bonds with Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/U3lD3PrGMG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020

