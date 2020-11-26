26/11 Anniversary: EAM Jaishankar Pays Homage To Victims, Applauds Courage Of Forces

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, on November 26 took to his official Twitter handle to pay tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He expressed solidarity with the survivors and families of victims, and applauded the bravery of the armed forces for defending the country’s integrity “so resolutely”. “12 years since the horrific 26/11,” Jaishankar said, remembering the heroes as he condemned the gory act of “cross-border terrorism against India”. Further, he added, that the shocking incident brought to light the need for keeping the “global spotlight” on the epicentre of terrorism, referring to the neighbouring nation of Pakistan as the 10 terrorists associated with the attack were identified as Pakistani nationals linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

More than 160 people, including the civilians, security personnel and armed forces member laid lives as at least 10 masked men opened rampant gunshot fire and hijacked several locations in Mumbai. The men were identified to have arrived via waterways from the neighbouring Karachi, Pakistan as they hijacked a fishing trawler and shot 4 dead. The terrorists brutally slit the throat of the boat’s captain as they docked in-front of the Gateway of India monument at Mumbai Waterfront, shortly splitting into 3 separate groups as they carried out a series of brazen attacks across the financial capital, claiming innocent lives.

12 years since the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. Pay my homage to its victims. Applaud the courage of our security forces, who continue to defend our nation so resolutely. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2020

Will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of cross-border terrorism against India. And on the epicentre of global terrorism. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2020

One of the 'deadliest' attacks

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital and Wadi Bunder were among the prominent areas that fell victim to the brutal assaults as the heavily armed men set property ablaze, hijacked cars, including a police van, held civilians hostages and wreaked massive destruction to property and lives in one of the deadliest attacks that went on for 60 hours. However, all LeT terrorists except one were neutralised by India’s commandos after they infiltrated the location in discreet operation to root out the vicious attackers. Lone survivor identified as terrorist LeT Ajmal Kasab was nabbed by the police and hanged later after he was formally charged.

