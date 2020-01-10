'Government To Soon Take Measures To Facilitate Ease Of NRI Investment': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, January 9, announced that the Indian government will soon be taking measures to facilitate ease of Non-Residential Indian (NRI) investment across the country. Speaking about its clearance, he said, "This is very much on the radar of the government. We hope to take measure soon to facilitate ease by non-residential Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs)."

Speaking about the NRI portfolio investment scheme that was merged with the foreign investment scheme last year, the minister said that it was to help the diaspora as a part of Ease of Doing Business. He further added that the investment is an "ultimate act of faith."

Jaishankar's assurance

Talking about the NRIs being able to vote during the elections in India, S Jaishainkar assured the diaspora that the government is working on measures to find a solution for the matter. He further added that the government realises the importance of participation of the NRIs in the Indian polls.

Government to facilitate overseas Indians

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister also revealed that the government is in talks with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to facilitate more people who are visiting India to find their roots. According to him, "tracing one's roots is very important."

(WITH ANI INPUTS)