No Tukde-tukde Gang When I Was There: Amid Violence, EAM Jaishankar Recalls Own JNU Days

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is also a JNU alumnus, when asked about the brutal violence at the premier institution on Sunday said, "I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there."

After the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, the External Affairs Minister condemned the incident. He took to twitter and stated that it was completely against the tradition and culture of the university.

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been severely injured. Visuals of her have surfaced in which she is seen bleeding profusely and saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The scuffle which was on the JNU registration had been ongoing for the past few days, he added. Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels.

Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM after which police conducted a flag march, bringing the situation under control. He added, " CCTV footage is being collected and Crime Branch will investigate headed by a DCP rank who has already found vital clues. 34 were injured and have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi police have constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh."

Student bodies trade blames for the attack

The JNU students union whose chief was severely injured has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Whereas, ABVP has stated that around 25 of their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid beaten up, adding that 11 of their leaders are missing and alleged that the attack was orchestrated by students affiliated to the left-wing students' organization SFI, AISA and DSF.