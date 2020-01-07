S Jaishankar Talks With Jordan Qatar Counterparts; Ongoing Regional Situation Discussed

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his Qatar and Jordan counterparts, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Ayman Safadi respectively, and discussed issues pertaining to the ongoing regional situation. Earlier on January 5, the External Affairs Minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in the wake of the killing of Iran’s top military commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Thank FM @AymanHsafadi of Jordan for our conversation today. The discussion on bilateral relations and regional issues reflected the close and warm ties between India and Jordan. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 6, 2020

Appreciated the insights of FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_ in our telephonic talk today on the regional situation. Conversation reflected our strong bilateral partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 6, 2020

The telephonic conversation of the leaders comes at a time when the middle eastern region is engulfed in crisis after Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a strike conducted by the United States. Furious after the killing of Soleimani, Iran has vowed to retaliate and take revenge.

A couple of days back, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also dialled several of the world leaders and his counterparts including Jaishankar to apprise them about the US actions.

READ: SAD delegation to meet Jaishankar over security of Sikhs in Pak, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

READ: India has a history of 'putting off' problems, take clue from China, says EAM Jaishankar

In phone call with Mike Pompeo amid Gulf Crisis, Jaishankar highlights India's stakes

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the crisis in West Asia on Sunday in wake of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. While Jaishankar highlighted India’s stakes and concerns in the ongoing crisis, Pompeo briefed him on the repeated threats posed by Iran. He maintained that the Trump administration would go all out to protect the lives of Americans and the allies of the US.

READ: No tukde-tukde gang when I was there: Amid violence, EAM Jaishankar recalls own JNU days

READ: S Jaishankar takes indirect swipe at former NSA, defends tough stance vis-à-vis Pakistan

(With Inputs from ANI)