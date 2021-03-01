Jaishankar Talks To Madagascar FM, Assures Humanitarian Assistance To Drought-hit Country

The Government of India on Monday in a reply to Madagascar, which had appealed to the Central government for solidarity and assistance in dealing with the humanitarian crisis in the South of Madagascar caused due to severe drought, has promised to send a consignment comprising 1000 metric tonnes of rice and 1,00,000 tablets of HCQ. The said consignment is being delivered onboard by the Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which will leave with food and medical assistance on March 3 and is expected to reach the port of Ehoala in Madagascar between March 21-24, as per the release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The information of assistance was conveyed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Madagascar Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba A.S Oliva.

Good conversation with FM of Madagascar @Tehindrazanari1.

Informed him that Indian humanitarian assistance would be delivered in the coming days. Will include food and medical supplies. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2021

'India one of the first responders..'

As per the release, during the telephonic conversation, Jaishankar while reminding Oliva of the excellent bilateral ties between the two countries, stated that India is one of the few responders when it comes to assisting the people of Madagascar in times of such humanitarian crisis.

Jaishankar stated, "In September 2018, a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice was delivered on-board an Indian Naval vessel to Madagascar. Indian Navy was the first to respond when Cyclone Diane struck Madagascar and prompt assistance was delivered under Operation Vanilla by INS Airavat in January 2020. In March 2020, INS Shardul visited the port of Antisiranana and delivered 600 tonnes of rice as HADR assistance to Madagascar from India for dealing with heavy floods in the Northern region of Madagascar".

Pointing out that India and Madagascar were maritime neighbours, he went on to assure Oliva that Madagascar can always count on the support and solidarity of the Government of India and its people.

INS Jalashwa to have on-board Indian Naval training team

Along with the consignment, INS Jalashwa will also have on-board an Indian Naval training team which is being deployed in Madagascar for capacity building and training of the Malagasy Special Forces for two weeks.

Further, the NS Jalashwa will also stop at Port Anjouan in the Republic of Comoros where it will deliver a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of Indian rice, as announced by the Vice President of India in the name of food assistance during his visit to Comoros in October 2019.

The supplies of food assistance and support for capacity building to the friendly countries of Madagascar and Comoros is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR and India’s time-tested role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

