Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address At 3rd Annual Conference Of Protectors Of Emigrants

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants slated to be held at 11 am on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Protectors of Emigrants are entitled to granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983.

“The Protectors of Emigrants shall perform the functions assigned to them by this Act under the general superintendence and control of the Protector General of Emigrants,” it said.'

Ahead of the session, EAM S Jaishankar shared a ‘strong message’ shared by UAE’s Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli. The UAE official has assured every support to the India diaspora during these times of crisis.

As the 3rd Protector of Emigrants Conference takes place today, strong message on migrants from UAE’s Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli.https://t.co/EqbJG0zDiz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 15, 2020

UAE stands with India

As countries across the world have closed down operations as a measure to counter the spread of Coronavirus, several people working abroad have faced severe economic blows. Acknowledging their condition in these unprecedented times, Nasser said that the UAE government is doing everything possible to take care of its large expatriate workforce.

The Minister said that UAE’s priority is to ensure the health and well-being of all the residents, including providing free Covid-19 testing and free medical treatment for anyone who requires it. It has also legislated to ensure that the most vulnerable of workers continue to receive food, accommodation, and financial support, Nasser said.

The government has also granted automatic extensions of all visas, including residency and work permits. For people who wish to return to their home countries, the UAE has been working with many governments to facilitate their return, he added.

Since the Indian government began its repatriation process on May 7, hundreds of special flights have seen tens of thousands of people return from UAE. The Minister expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its cooperation and friendship.

