Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission Offers Abundant Employment Opportunities To Returnee Migrants

In an effort to provide livelihood opportunities and create local employment to returnee migrants as well as citizens in rural areas that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

According to reports, this campaign will span over 125 days and will be carried out in 116 districts across 6 states, with 27 additional districts under consideration. The states that will fall under this program are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

This program reportedly aims to provide rural households with a working tap connection and additionally offers employment opportunities to skilled, semi-skilled as well as to migrant returnees who will be employed in the construction of these water supply related works. The participating states have already been asked to begin work so as to ensure the availability of clean water in households and provide employment opportunities to migrant returnees.

Read: Union Minister Writes To Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray For Implementation Of Jal Jeevan Mission

Read: Centre Approves Fund Of Rs 2,522 Cr For Rajasthan To Implement The 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

As per reports, the participating states have been asked to prioritize the augmenting and retrofitting already existing piped water supply schemes. The goal of the schemes is to help make the villages 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connection villages.

Read: Centre Asks Odisha To Expedite Implementation Of Jal Jeevan Mission

Read: Union Minister Expresses Concern Over Slow Progress Of Jal Jeevan Mission In Odisha

Campaigns will be launched to train local people including returnee migrants in plumbing, electrical aspects, masonry and pump operation, so that skilled manpower is available for water supply related works.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)