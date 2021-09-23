Jammu And Kashmir: Free Cutting, Tailoring Courses For Women Organised By Indian Army

The Indian army has organised a 45-day free cutting and tailoring training for females living in remote parts of Larnoo Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. This free training organised by the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) aims to empower women and make them self-sufficient.

19 RR course in charge Caption Pankaj Sharma stated, "If we talk about the Larnoo, it is a far-flung and remote area where opportunities are few. People over here approached us for some development programme. Hence we took up the 45-day cutting and trailing programme." "Under this programme, we are basically targeting poor people and our aim is to get these girls to train so that they get further opportunities," he added.

Rubeena Jan, a trainee at the centre, thanked 19 RR for their efforts and demanded sewing machines. "There are many educated jobless girls who don't have opportunities in the area. We are thankful to 19 RR for the effort. We also want to request the Centre to provide a number of machines," Jan noted.

Another trainee at the centre, Nelofar, complimented the Indian Army for taking the initiative to teach fundamental cutting and tailoring skills to girls from low-income families. She stated, "This is the good step taken by RR and we are grateful for that. We are getting good training here along with free machines and other necessary items but the number of machines is less. We want additional machines as more girls are going to join us."

J&K Govt's 'SAATH' Program Aims To Build 35,000 Jobs To Empower Rural Women

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), launched 'SAATH,' a rural entrepreneurship development programme for women in self-help groups (SHGs) in J&K, on Wednesday. According to a press release, "SAATH" is a project of the Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) that aims to assist rural women in achieving economic independence and prosperity.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, mission director of JKRLM, stated that the ‘Saath' initiative will provide mentorship and handheld support to women business owners of Self Help Groups from rural areas through exclusive capacity-enhancing workshops and one-on-one training for upgrading their business ventures nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI