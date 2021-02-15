WB Police Recruitment 2021-SI Interview Admit Card Released At Wbpolice.gov.in

As per the latest updates from the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), the interview call letters have been released for candidates who successfully cleared the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector (Unarmed Branch) & Sub Inspector (Armed Branch). Qualified candidates will now have to appear for the interview round that will be conducted across various exam centres from February 22, 2021, to February 25, 2021. By following the steps given below, candidates will be able to download WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021.

WB Police Recruitment 2021 - WB Police SI Interview Admit Card

Visit the official website - http://wbpolice.gov.in/ Click on Recruitment for the latest updates. The notice of "Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019" will flash at the top. Click on Get Details. The candidate will be redirected to another notice page where they will be required to click on "Download e-Call Letters." Upon being redirected to the final page, the candidate will be able to log in and access the admit card once they enter their Application Number (8 Digit) and Date of Birth. Download the WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. Print a copy of the e-call letter along with the COVID Declaration Form.

Candidates are required to carry the hardcopy of their e-call letter, recent photographs, proof of identity, filled up COVID declaration form and other documents listed in the e-call letter on the date of their Personality Test. Please note that the COVID guidelines must be adhered to strictly. Candidates will be asked to wear a three-ply mask during the interview round. The interview's date and time will be mentioned on the Admit Card itself. Candidates will have to report to the venue on the same session mentioned on their admit card and will not be entertained in any other sessions. Further instructions will be given on the Admit Card that will be required to be followed. It is advised to keep referring to the official website for regular updates related to the WB Police SI Recruitment 2021.

