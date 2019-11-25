J&K: Two Terrorists Arrested; Hand Grenade Recovered In Baramulla

In a major success for security forces in Kashmir valley, two terrorists have been arrested minutes before carrying out a grenade blast in Baramulla. Railway Police recruitment rally was in the terror target.

"Recruitment for Railway Police was underway when we noticed the suspected movement of two persons and apprehended them. One hand grenade has also been recovered from them. We are working on all the aspects," a Senior Police Official said.

Terrorists in Kashmir are desperate to disrupt the ongoing peace cycle in the valley and have made several attempts to create a sense of fear among the locals. In one such incident, terrorists set ablaze shops in the main town of Baramulla district yesterday evening. All these shops were of those who despite threats from terrorists choose to open their shops.

On October 5, 14 people including a traffic Police jawan were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. While 7 civilians were injured in another grande attack on October 12 in heart of Srinagar city.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, the terrorists have killed four non-locals, three out of whom were apple traders. In a bid to cripple the economy of Kashmir as apple trade is the mainstay of Kashmir's economy, terrorists have now resorted to targetting apple traders. More than 20 lakh people are directly or indirectly linked with the apple trade in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 35A and 370, the terrorists have targeted the fruit trade in the valley by setting several orchids on fire.

FIR logged

Jammu and Kashmir Police has been keeping a strict check on those who are trying to disrupt normals. Police have arrested a man who was the main organiser of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone of Srinagar city.

“He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, at present Baghi-Mehtab, Srinagar. Qureshi is involved in several cases including case FIR No. 66/2019, FIR No. 67/2019, 68/2019, FIR No. 73/2019, FIR No. 79//2019, FIR No. 85/2019 under relevant sections of law registered in Police Station Soura,” a police spokesman said.

