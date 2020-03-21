Gautam Gambhir Motivates People To Whole-heartedly Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Gautam Gambhir came forward and lauded PM Narendra Modi who had addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister.

'It's care for you': Gautam Gambhir

"I whole-heartedly support the 'Janta Curfew' which has organised by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 i.e. tomorrow and I urge all the citizens of this country for their active co-operation only then will it be possible for us to defeat coronavirus. I request you all to come to your balconies tomorrow at 5 pm and ring the bells as well as clap your hands for all those people who are fighting with this virus to safeguard our lives. Do not look at it as 'Janta Curfew' instead look at it as 'Care For You', said Gautam Gambhir in a video that he had posted on his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Gambhir also requested one and all to maintain social distancing and to leave their houses only if it is that urgent.

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

