Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appeals To People Amid Janta Curfew, Urges All To Follow Guidelines

Amid Janta Curfew on Sunday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urged people not to panic and stay indoors, following the guidelines. Referring to one positive case in Bhopal, he said that the patient is being taken care of and the administration is fully prepared. All arrangements have been made to deal with any kind of situation, he added.

His appeal comes a day after 22 rebels Congress MLAs whose resignation was accepted by the Madhya Pradesh Speaker joined BJP on Saturday in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Jyotiraditya Scindia. They arrived in the national capital from Bengaluru, where they were holed up since the last few days.

Till March 22, 341 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with two death reported in Mumbai, one in Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab and Bihar each. On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

