Hockey Ace Rani Rampal Can't Stop Training But Won't Defy Janta Curfew Either: Here's How

Team India's women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal led from the front on Janta curfew on Sunday as she trained indoors and urged the fans to do the same, in order to tackle the pandemic. PM Modi's call for Janta curfew on Sunday received a rousing reception from the citizens as cities across India bore an empty look as people remained indoors. However, Rani Rampal did not allow the Janta curfew to hinder her training and took to Twitter to advocate indoor training in order to use the time effectively. Posting a video of herself training on Twitter, Rani Rampal said that it was essential for all to remain indoors and obey the curfew. Further, Rani Rampal revealed that she was going to effectively use the time to train in order to stay fit and healthy.

Rani Rampal leads from the front

#JantaCurfew is on..so it’s important for us to stay at home & obey it.

Understanding the current situation in the World,I am trying to utilise this curfew time in doing indoor training to stay fit & healthy. #StayAtHome @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @TheHockeyIndia @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/qezgmAQ0eI — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and five deaths.

