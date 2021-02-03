Jharkhand Agri Minister Meets Rakesh Tikait At Ghazipur Border; Extends Support To Protest

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh visited the Ghazipur border where thousands of farmers have been agitating for over two months against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws. During his visit, the Congress minister met Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait and extended his support to the farmers' movement.

"We support the farmers' movement from the beginning. I'm here to convey my moral support. Delhi police are puppets of the central govt," said Badal Patralekh after meetings Tikait.

जब एक किसान के आंसू छलके थे तबसे मन व्यतिथ था। आज ग़ाज़ीपुर बॉर्डर पर धरनारत किसानों के बीच पहुँच कर किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत से मुलाकत की व आंदोलन को नैतिक समर्थन दिया। ये पल मुझे हमेशा याद रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/oBacEwRQ5L — Badal (बादल) (@Badal_Patralekh) February 3, 2021

Various opposition parties and their leaders have rushed to support Rakesh Tikat and to express solidarity as the issue spiralled into a massive movement in the country. Politicians including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi among several others dialled the Farmer Union leader and offered help to intensify the movement.

Farmers' stir in India

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing impasse. Moreover, the Government of India has offered to suspend the farm laws for a period of 12-18 months, a commitment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reiterated during his public address. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the Centre is ready to discuss the farm laws both inside and out of Parliament.

