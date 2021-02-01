Rakesh Tikait Claims 'nothing For Farmers'; Congress Highlights 6% Decrease In Farm Budget

Claiming that the Union Budget 2021 had nothing in store for farmers, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the several issues product cost, free electricity free were missing. Tikait added that with the increase in loans offered to farmers, they will land in deeper debt. Stating that internet was suspended and roads were blocked at Singhu border, Tikait assured people coming from villages did not need them, while keeping avenues open to talk with the government.

Tikait: 'Nothing in budget'

"There is nothing in the budget. They talked about giving loans and if they will increase giving loans, the farmers will land up in more loss. They should talk about the cost of the product, free electricity and so on. These things are missing from the budget," he said.

Similarly, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed farm allocation had decreased by 6%. While this year's allocation has decreased to Rs 1,31,475 crores from Rs 1,34,400 from FY 2020-21, the Centre had pushed several welfare schemes amid COVID-19 pandemic as part of its Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, Moreover, it made a maasive farm push with its three Central laws, but has been met with resistance from the farmers. 11 rounds of talks have between the Centre and protesting farmers have not been fruitful.

खेती और किसान की अनदेखी जारी है।



• खेती का बजट 6% घटाया ।

• PM किसान सम्मान का बजट 13% घटाया।

• मार्केट इंटर्वेन्शन स्कीम(MIS-PSS) का बजट

25% घटाया।



• न काले क़ानून ख़त्म।

• न खेती पर GST ख़त्म।

• न डीज़ल की क़ीमतें कम।#Budget — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2021

Farmer protests' political turn

The farmers' protest has taken a definite political turn with Manish Sisodia visiting the Singhu border and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar. Moreover, several politicians like Abhay Singh Chautala, Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Tikat after he broke down with Singh proclaiming, 'if Rakesh Tikait was arrested, we will get arrested with him'. AAP, which had opposed the three Farm Laws in Parliament, has demanded its repeal and provided assistance to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders with free wi-fi, medical aid, food and water. After the UP government cut off electricity and water supply at Ghazipur - asking farmers to vacate, the Delhi government provided them necessary amenities. Protests against the Centre's three Farm Laws continue for the 68th day.

Union Budget 2021

Kicking off the new decade with India's first paperless budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Union Budget in the Parliament. Presenting one of the shortest budget speech (1 hour 40 mins), Budget 2021 focussed mainly on Healthcare, National Monetization Pipeline, disinvestment, infrastructure, agriculture, fiscal deficit and direct taxes. In the first post-COVID budget, FM Sitharaman allocated 2.83 lakh crores in this year's Union Budget - a 137% in Health budget, announced a 'National Monetization Pipeline' which covered key state assets to be monetised. The Centre also allowed strategic disinvestment several PSUs and increased FDI limit from 49% to 74% and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. With the economy hit by COVID, Fiscal deficit of FY-2021-2022 was pegged at 6.8% of GDP while FY-2020-21's fiscal deficit was pegged at 9.5% GDP and kept the state's share of the Central taxes at 41%, while J&K and Ladakh will be funded by Centre.

