Jharkhand: Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In Hazaribagh Found Damaged, Police Probe Underway

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found damaged in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand on Sunday. It is not clear whether the statue was vandalised or it was damaged after falling on its own. The police informed that they are further investigating the matter.

Jharkhand: Mahatama Gandhi's statue in Hazaribagh found damaged. Police say, "We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalized. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people". pic.twitter.com/u6EHS08wCC — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

As per the picture posted by the news agency ANI, both the legs and one of the hands of the statue were damaged. It can be seen that the statue is lying on the floor with both the feet still touching the ground. Also, the broken hand of the state is the one which represented the famous stick that Mahatma Gandhi carried with him everywhere.

BJP issues show-cause notice to its MP over comment on Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served a show-cause notice to party MP Anant Kumar Hegde for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi. The party has asked the Karnataka MP to explain his comments which he made during an event on February 1. The party is expected to take a further course of action once Hegde replies to the notice.

Hegde sparked off a massive controversy after saying that fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it attained independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah'. "Those who sacrificed their lives and worked towards big reforms in the country were dumped in the dark corners of history, but those who fought in adjustment with the British became freedom fighters with certificate...This is the tragedy of the country," he said.

