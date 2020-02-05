'Jharkhand Weakened By GST': CM Hemant Soren, Asks For Rights On 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen'

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the JMM foundation day in Dhanbad where he addressed the public stating that the "GST had really weakened Jharkhand." Hemant Soren stated that the rights on the state's 'Jal, Jungle and Jameen' (water, forests, and land) had been transferred to the Centre and the three were being taken away from the people in the name of 'developmental work'. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) which is the party of the Chief Minister in the state celebrated its 48th foundation day today.

Read: CM Hemant Soren expands ministry, inducts 7 ministers

"Ever since the GST has been implemented in the country, Jharkhand has seen the most damage due to it. The Centre has taken all the power in their hand to fill their stomachs. We will make sure that first the stomach of Jharkhand is filled, then the nation's. Even if we have to fight the Centre, we will. We need our rights back," said Hemant Soren.

Read: CM Hemant Soren seeks suggestions for Jharkhand logo, says it will define people of state

'Want full rights on our Jal, Jungle, Jameen'

Hemant Soren also stated that in the name of development, their rights on the state's Jal, Jungle and Jameen were being taken away. "The way land is being taken away for various developmental work. Officers have done corruption in the name of land acquisition. They have looted thousands of crores. Their time to go to jail has come."

Read: Jharkhand Cabinet expansion postponed on CM Hemant Soren's plea: Raj Bhavan

"The whole country is shining because of our coal, but we are in darkness. They are extracting coals from us but we are being deprived of everything. We have decided we won't let discrimination happen with Jharkhand."

Cabinet expansion in Jharkhand

Last week, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven ministers in the Council of Ministers. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Five of the new ministers are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and two belong to the Congress. The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29 last year, ousting the BJP- led regime.

Read: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets PM Modi, gets assurance for protection of tribal rights