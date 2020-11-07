Jiah Khan's Mother Speaks Against Arnab's Arrest, Appeals To Stand Up Against ‘corruption’

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Amin took to Twitter to share a video speaking against the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by Maharashtra Government.

"I request every individual to stand up against corruption. What I don't understand is the central government allowing Maharashtra state to act so lawlessly in India. The way they are treating Arnab Goswami, Sunanda Pushkar, Jiah Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian — They are the pure victims of lawlessness. Please stand up for Arnab," she said.

Kangana Ranaut shares a 2-minute video in support of Arnab Goswami; slams lobby

In another tweet, Twitter handle @JiahKhanJustice wrote, "#WeAreWithArnab They fear his eloquence in speech.They fear his intellect.They fear his Aura. They fear his power. They fear truth in his voice.They fear his sensibilities.They fear his analytical mind.They fear his popularity.They feared his fearlessness.#FreeArnabSaveDemocracy." [sic]

WATCH FULL VIDEO

In a democratic country,People shouldn't be afraid of their government. But Governments should be afraid of their people. Stand against such corruption or remove this illusion,that you live in a largest democratic country. #FreeArnabSaveDemocracy @Swamy39 @AmitShah @republic pic.twitter.com/AUhEhPFfgJ — Fight 4 Jiah (@JiahKhanJustice) November 7, 2020

Bombay HC reserves order on plea against illegal arrest; Arnab continues to be in custody

Senior Advocate Harish Salve made strong arguments representing Arnab Goswami once again, as the Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order in Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief's plea against his arrest. The two-judge bench comprising of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ordered that bail can be sought by Arnab under Section 439 from the sessions court. The court also ordered that the sessions court must decide within four days if approached for bail. The Bombay High Court would pronounce its order as soon as possible, Justice Shinde stated.

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Veterans in Bengaluru demand Arnab's release, condemn the actions of the Maharashtra Govt

#IndiaWithArnab | Republic & Arnab will not be deterred, will not relent & will not compromise the truth- we are resolved to continue to put news first, nation first & people first. The establishment will be made answerable. Truth shall prevail without fear, favour or compromise. pic.twitter.com/ANu21sdKAd — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.