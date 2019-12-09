Jignesh Mevani Suspended From Gujarat Assembly This Session For Disrupting Proceedings

In a controversial move, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has suspended first-time Vadgaam MLA Jignesh Mevani for disrupting the assembly's proceedings. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi stated that Jignesh Mevani kept interrupting the Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, when the latter was talking about Constitution day that was celebrated on November 26. The Speaker revealed that in the session, the MLA first disrupted, and then after a few warnings started marching towards the well of the assembly.

"He started charging towards the well and it felt like he would turn violent. That's when the guards took him out of the assembly. Even then he was shamelessly stating that he will consider it his honour that he will be suspended!" Trivedi told the Republic TV. He also stated that he then suspended Mevani for one day. However, he increased the suspension for the entire three-day session in which assembly will be in session. "The Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, requested that because Jignesh is characteristically disruptive, he should be suspended from assembly for the three-day session. It felt like Mevani was doing this for attention," Trivedi further told Republic TV.

Read: CAB Decoded: What's the furore over the Citizenship Amendment Bill about?

'Jignesh had been disrespecting the Assembly'

Apart from this, the Speaker also shared that Jignesh Mevani had been talking about the Thangarh shootings of Dalit community members. Also that it felt as though Jignesh had been disrespecting the chair and the assembly. After the suspension order, the Congress MLAs tried to appeal to the Speaker for showing leeway in taking action against Jignesh Mewani since he is a first-time MLA. But the Speaker was adamant that he needed to be suspended so that he doesn't repeat his behaviour in the assembly.

Read: Three-day session of Gujarat Assembly to begin from Dec 9

Read: Gujarat: Cong workers clash with cops as protests turn violent, ahead of Assembly session