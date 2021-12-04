A controversy erupted between the administration and students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) released a pamphlet for screening a documentary titled “Ram Ke Naam”.

Concerned over the possible contentious content, the University released a statement asking the students union to immediately cancel the proposed programme. In its advisory, the JNU administration stated that such unauthorised activity could "disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of Campus", and warned of "strict disciplinary action" if those responsible for organising the event went ahead with the screening.

"A group of students has in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/movie “Ram Ke Naam” scheduled for tonight in Teflas. No prior permission has been taken. Such unauthorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of Campus," JNU said.

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which a strict disciplinary action as per the University rules may be initiated against those responsible for this event," the University added.

JNSU to go forward with screening: Aishe Ghosh

Refusing to back down, JNSU president Aishe Ghosh asserted that the students' union would go ahead with the screening of the movie and accused "RSS stooges" of disrupting communal harmony in the country. Taking to Twitter, Ghosh also threatened to 'expose' RSS every time the JNSU was threatened.

The RSS and it's stooges shouldn't talk about communal harmony. The JNUSU will go ahead with the screening of 'Ram Ke Naam'.

Communal harmony is being disturbed in this country by the right wing fundamentalists and they will be exposed everytime they try to threaten us. pic.twitter.com/9PloB222Dx — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) December 4, 2021

Just months ago, anti-India propaganda was foiled in the Unversity after an online invite for a webinar titled 'Gendered resistance to Indian occupation in Kashmir' came under the administration's scanner. The invite, which was issued by the Center for Women's Studies (CWS) organisation at JNU, assumed an anti-national line by using the term 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'. As per reports, an assistant professor named Ather Zia was organising a webinar on Jammu and Kashmir. The webinar was ultimately cancelled.

JNU has been a hub of several controversies in recent years, the biggest perhaps being the 2016 protests. On 9 February 2016 students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University organised an event in protest against the hanging of the 2001 Parliament attack accused, Afzal Guru. The event which saw anti-India slogans being raised led to the arrest of then JNSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.