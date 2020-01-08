JNUSU Condemns Hatred Against Deepika Padukone After Her JNU Visit

After Bollywood film actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the JNU Student Union (JNUSU) protests, JNUSU took to Twitter to condemn the faction that has been speaking against the Bollywood actor, calling her visit a cheap publicity stunt for her upcoming movie and pledging to boycott her movie.

We condemn the hate being spewed against Deepika Padukone. It is a sad testament to where we stand as a society. Deepika came and stood with us, the injured and terrified students of JNU.

It was an act of humane concern. We thank her. — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 8, 2020

JNUSU president's dismay over Deepika's silence

However, after the Bollywood film actor's short visit of a mere seven minutes, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh expressed her dismay over the actor's silence and her short visit. Gosh was unmoved and targeted the actor for not speaking at the meet. She said that the actor left without addressing the meet.

The netizens also broke into two factions with some praising the film actor for taking a stand against the JNU violence and supporting the led-led JNUSU, while the other faction criticized her and called her JNUSU protest visit a publicity gimmick for her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak'. Trends such as #BoycottChhapaak and #ISupportDeepika started trending on Twitter soon after Deepika's visit.

The Bollywood actor visited the campus two days after shocking violence was unleashed on students thereby armed goons, following which an almighty political blame-game has broken out over the attackers' identities. Her presence has been mired in controversy owing to the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak, with sources claiming that promotions for the film had something to do with her sudden visit to JNU.

At JNU, Deepika was seen with a crowd of sloganeers that included former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid who are accused in the 2016 JNU Sedition case charge sheet regarding the raising of anti-national slogans such as 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' to protest the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack mastermind, Afzal Guru. Kanhaiya Kumar somewhat surprisingly said later that he didn't see Deepika on campus.

