BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Deepika's 'one-sided Mentality' Over Her JNU Visit

As Deepika visited JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with protesting students over the violence that had erupted on Sunday night, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain took a jibe at the actress for showing bias, by not meeting the ABVP injured students. After Deepika visited JNU on Tuesday, she was spotted standing with students at the Sabarmati T-point.

Later, a public meeting had been called by JNU alumni at this location over Sunday's violence. Padukone met Gosh and she was seen joining her hands to greet the JNUSU President.

Speaking to ANI, Nawaz asserted that the actress should get full knowledge about the incident and further said that questioned her one-sided mentality, "Deepika Padukone is a film actress. She should first get the full knowledge as there are two sides to this incident. She should meet ABVP students also, those who got injured." "Why such differentiation between the students? This shows her one sided mentality," Nawaz added.

READ: 3 days before 'Chhapaak' release, Deepika Padukone at JNU campus for promotions: Sources

READ: Deepika's old 'Rahul Gandhi for PM' video resurfaces amid JNU controversy

Sources claim that it is a part of Film promotions

However, Sources say this is part of promotions, as a result of the imminent release of her film, Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. A few tweets by various media organisations, with Deepika and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’.

Dressed in a black sweater, Deepika was seen along with a group of students and other protesters as they chanted slogans. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid the sloganeering, though he claimed later to have not seen her.

Speaking to the news daily, Deepika Padukone said that Chhapaak had been her most challenging film, emotionally. She even spent time with Laxmi Agarwal, whose life the movie is based on. However, she added that for a film of this nature, you can never be fully prepared.

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview to a media publication opened up regarding the current political scenario in the country and said that she's 'glad' that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united in the time of need.

READ: Deepika criticised from both sides, now Aishe Gosh expresses dismay over actor's silence

READ: Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Deepika for showing solidarity with student protesters