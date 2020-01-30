The Debate
JNUSU Picks Up On Gunman's Pre-firing 'Who Wants Azadi?' Cry; Claims 'terror Attack'

Likening the gun-man to 'Godse', JNUSU further took on the Delhi Police over their inaction amid the violence, and called it a 'terror attack' in Jamia.

JNUSU

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) lambasted the 'terror attack' at Jamia Milia University, after a man wielding a pistol open fired at a student in Delhi on Thursday. Likening the gun-man to 'Godse', JNUSU took on RSS and BJP's violent response to peaceful protests. They further condemned the Delhi Police on location, over their inaction amid the violence. 

"Who radicalised Gopal," JNUSU questioned in a tweet. In addition asked, "Who ordered the Delhi Police to stand back while a man brandished a gun and shot at protesters?" JNUSU said, "Today's terrorist attack at Jamia continues the RSS and BJP's one-track-response of answering peaceful protest with violence. All attackers can be identified by their slogans."

"Why are people chanting pro-CAA slogans shooting students? This is an act of terror with Police aid. These terrorists are the same as those who shot Gandhi. They claim Godse is a deshbhakt.  Incidentally, it was on this day that Gandhi was martyred. Resist," JNUSU tweeted in its first response over the incident. "Terror attack at Jamia Miliar, after JNU. All attackers have similar identities, believes and government protection. How many more till the Delhi Police wakes up?" it added. 

Shootout at anti-CAA protest

A man, identifying himself as Gopal, opened fire at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstraters injuring a student of the university. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

Incidentally, the attack came three days after Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on January 28. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.  

Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "We are finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are underway. We have deployed our forces in various areas." The Delhi Traffic Police has blocked movement of vehicles from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstration.

