Yogendra Yadav Accuses Delhi Police Of 'openly Inviting Violence' At Jamia Millia

After the shocking incident where a man shot a protesting student at Jamia Milia, former Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader, Yogendra Yadav tweeted asking the Delhi Police why they were giving an "open invitation" to the people to resort to violence. In a terrifying incident on Thursday, a man wielding a pistol open fired near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. He allegedly shot a protesting student who has been shifted to the nearby Holy Family Hospital. Soon after that, he was detained by the Delhi police.

However, the Swaraj India chief stated that this was all a "ploy" that was allegedly being done to win the Delhi elections. He also drew parallelism between the Jayaprakash Narayan students' movement during emergency to the present scenario of CAA protests reminding the people that no matter how much violence is perpetrated, "we will not raise our hands".

Read: Delhi Police issues first reaction as gun-toting man opens fire at Jamia; injures one

Read: 3 students join probe in connection with violence at Jamia Millia Islamia last month

"What is going on? Is Delhi Police openly inviting violence? Do not be a part of this strategy of provoking riots that is being done to win Delhi elections. Remember JP: Whatever the attack, our hands will not rise!," read his tweet.

Delhi Police issues first reaction

Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "I am finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are on. We have deployed our forces in various areas." The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organized a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC), from the University to Raj Ghat, when the incident took place.

Read: Too Far: Yogendra Yadav targets SC for not staying CAA, calls it 'reluctant warrior'