Journalist Fraternity Extends Support To Arnab Goswami, Condemn Attack By Congress Goons

Following the shocking attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night, several journalists came forward to condemn the incident extending their solidarity towards Republic Media Network. Goa Chronicle's Editor-in-Chief Savio Rodrigues remarked that he stood 'rock solid' next to Arnab Goswami assuring him that the 'truth will always prevail.'

As a fellow journalist and someone who respects you as a brother #ArnabGoswami I stand rock solid next to you. Let the enemies of our nation within our nation attack with all their might. The truth will always prevail, we will prevail. India shields us. Their prayers and love. — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) April 23, 2020

Similarly, Abdul Wajid, Editor of the Devan Front Newspaper revealed that he has written to PM Modi asking him to take cognizance of the attack on media persons calling it a matter of 'deep concern.'

"Media journalists are professionals. Such incidents of harassment and attempt to physically attack an individual is highly condemnable and shocking. Attacks on the media will not be tolerated. It's shameful and disgraceful," said Abdul Wajid while speaking to Republic TV.

Eminent Journalist and Editor of Amar Asom, Prasanta Rajguru also come forward to raise his voice calling the incident 'an attack on freedom of the press.' "The attack on Mr. Arnab Goswami and his wife is very sorrowful and unpleasant. It's an attack on freedom of expression. I condemn this incident strongly and ask all citizens to condemn it. Let this be the last attack on freedom of the press," he said.

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

