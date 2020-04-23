News Broadcasters Federation Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami

Quick links:
The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Thursday strongly condemned the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night.
The attack happened just hours after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate about her abject silence in the Palghar lynching case where two Hindhu sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob in the presence of a dozen policemen.
The attack on Arnab took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from his house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla. The goons, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's security that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.
READ | 'Nation Stands With You': Citizens Back Arnab Goswami after Physical Attack; Slam Congress
READ | No Press Freedom? Human Rights? No Global Media?: Netizens Back Arnab Goswami after Attack
#BREAKING | Arnab's message after being physically attacked by Congress goons #SoniaGoonsAttackArnab https://t.co/RZHKU3fdmK pic.twitter.com/SdAvoerhIH— Republic (@republic) April 22, 2020
#SoniaGoonsAttackArnab | WATCH: Arnab's car after the physical attack by Congress goons https://t.co/1wfKyiNGRO pic.twitter.com/qFqlCqACnn— Republic (@republic) April 22, 2020
READ | Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran
READ | J&K HC Hears Government Submissions Over Darbar Move, Reserves Order