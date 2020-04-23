Covid Lockdown Pass Given To Goons To Attack Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami?

Following the shocking attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night, sources have now revealed that the Congress goons were allegedly in possession of a lockdown pass which they used to travel during the night to attack Arnab Goswami.

Sources have revealed that the Congress workers who carried out the physical attack on Arnab Goswami's car in the night had been given a lockdown pass to distribute food, amid Covid. The attackers allegedly came from the suburbs to Lower Parel with lockdown pass to distribute food.

However, in a blatant violation of not only the several rules of the IPC but also the rules of lockdown, this lockdown emergency pass was misused to attack Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, as per top Mumbai police sources.

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

The FIR that has been filed, however, has been egregiously watered down and has no mention of the Congress and the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy which mentioned all the details of the Congress link, including their confessions to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache who is an undersigned in the complaint, as also the photos and official party designations accessed by Republic. Furthermore, the filing of the FIR had also taken considerable effort. It has been filed only under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, not even assault.

Here is the full complaint filed by Arnab: