NCPCR Issues Show-cause Notice To Kota Health Officer Over Infant Deaths Case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical Officer of Kota District, BS Tanwar, into the death of 77 infants in the JK Lon Hospital in a month in Rajasthan's Kota. The notice stated that Tanwar failed to show up in front of an inquiry panel despite being called many times.

Summoned on January 3

The Commission has now summoned the said official to its New Delhi office on January 3. It has also ordered the submission of the action taken report (ATR) along with relevant documents providing information with regards to the case. The notice further stated that if Tanwar failed to abide by the order without lawful excuse, he will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance. The notice was issued by the commission after a team of NCPCR headed by Chairman Priyank Kanoongo visited the hospital on Sunday.

Govt probe underway

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galariya said that action will be taken on the basis of the probe report to inquire into the death of infants. A three-member team comprising Dr. Amarjeet Mehta, Dr. Rambabu Sharma and Dr. Sunil Bhatnagar will submit its report in two days following which action will be taken, he said. Galleria directed the hospital administration to make use of available resources and work with team spirit to ensure children coming from different places get better treatment.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed a high-level committee of expert doctors and subject experts be set up in the case of deaths of newborns to submit a report at the earliest to take steps to reduce such incidents in future.

What is the incident?

J.K. Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

