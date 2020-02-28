The Debate
'Trump's India Visit Demonstrates Value US Places On US-India Partnership': Pompeo

General News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US President Trump's official visit to India demonstrates the value US places on New Delhi & Washington partnership

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, February 27, said that US President Donald Trump's maiden official visit to India demonstrated the value US places on the New Delhi and Washington partnership.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Pompeo also mentioned that under the leadership of Donald Trump the partnership between India and the US will grow stronger. This statement of Pompeo comes a day after the US President returned from his historic two-day visit to India.

Immediately after landing in Washington, Trump said that India was “great” and his two-day trip to the country was “very successful”. Trump took to Twitter to inform about his scheduled meetings for the day regarding the coronavirus outbreak and applauded his administration for doing a “great job”.

Trump's two-day visit to India

US President Donald Trump on his official visit to India, that commenced on February 24, was accompanied by the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US President participated in a host of engagements that included a roadshow, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, visiting the Taj Mahal and holding delegation-level talks.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get $3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

Trump's India visit demonstrates value US places in partnership with New Delhi: Pompeo

Published:
