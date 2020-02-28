'Trump's India Visit Demonstrates Value US Places On US-India Partnership': Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, February 27, said that US President Donald Trump's maiden official visit to India demonstrated the value US places on the New Delhi and Washington partnership.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Pompeo also mentioned that under the leadership of Donald Trump the partnership between India and the US will grow stronger. This statement of Pompeo comes a day after the US President returned from his historic two-day visit to India.

President @realDonaldTrump's first official trip to India this week demonstrates the value the U.S. places on the #USIndia partnership. Democratic traditions unite us, shared interests bond us, and under the President's leadership our partnership has and will only grow stronger. https://t.co/FbmOenZB26 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 27, 2020

Immediately after landing in Washington, Trump said that India was “great” and his two-day trip to the country was “very successful”. Trump took to Twitter to inform about his scheduled meetings for the day regarding the coronavirus outbreak and applauded his administration for doing a “great job”.

Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Trump's two-day visit to India

US President Donald Trump on his official visit to India, that commenced on February 24, was accompanied by the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US President participated in a host of engagements that included a roadshow, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, visiting the Taj Mahal and holding delegation-level talks.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get $3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

