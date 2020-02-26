Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi For 'warm Hospitality' During Her India Visit

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm hospitality during the two-day visit to India. Quoting Prime Minister Modi’ tweet where he had wished her best for future endeavours of women empowerment, Ivanka said that she witnessed “monumental achievements of human achievement” in India.

Thank you PM @narendramodi for your warm hospitality as we visited your beautiful country and celebrated the strength, spirit and unity of the US & India!



Throughout our visit we saw monumental achievements of human creativity & proof of the infinite capacity of the human heart! https://t.co/EwHvwdvbuR — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2020

On January 25, Ivanka had posted a photograph in which she can be seen with her husband Jared Kushner and US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien present inside the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati. “Home to the ideology that set India free and a wellspring of inspiration and guidance,” she tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi quoted Ivanka’s tweet saying India was happy to host her and Jared. Hoping to see the couple back soon in India, PM Modi said, “Your liking towards India is clearly visible. My best wishes to you in your endeavours to further empowerment and enterprise among women.”

'India was great'

Trump family reached the United States on February 25 and immediately after landing in Washington, the US President said that India was “great” and his two-day trip to the country was “very successful”. US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien also thanked people of India who came out to support President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their two-day visit.

O’Brien said that India has friends in the United States and in the White House, emphasising on the “friendship and partnership” of the two countries. “Thanks to all the people of India that came out to support President Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, and the US delegation, affirming their friendship and partnership far into the future,” O’Brien said tweeted.

The White House also, in a separate tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for “incredible hospitality”. After POTUS and FLOTUS departed from India, the White House tweeted saying the trip was “productive” and “awe-inspiring”.

