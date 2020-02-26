Donald Trump Lands In Washington, Calls India Trip ‘very Successful’

Immediately after landing in Washington, US President Donald Trump said that India was “great” and his two-day trip to the country was “very successful”. Trump took to Twitter to inform about his scheduled meetings for the day regarding the coronavirus outbreak and applauded his administration for doing a “great job”.

Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

The US President also slammed the Democrats for accusing the administration of poorly handling the threat of coronavirus. Referring to the "early" restrictions imposed on certain countries, Trump said that Democrats called it “too soon” but it turned out to be the correct decision. He said that the US has not reported a single death saying “Let’s keep it that way!”

Trump reached the United States after his two-day visit to India where he was accompanied by the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. While addressing India Inc CEOs in New Delhi, Trump had claimed that the issue of deadly coronavirus will be over soon as Beijing is getting it “under control”.

"China is working very very hard, I have spoken to President Xi they are working very hard. They had a rough patch and right now it seems they are getting it under control, they are getting it more and more under control so I think it is a problem that is going to go away," said Trump in a televised address.

$2.5 billion to fight coronavirus

Trump also announced that the United States has planned to spend about $2.5 billion to fight the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the world. “We are working very hard, we are spending a tremendous amount of money also...about $2.5 billion on getting everything ready just in case something should happen and also helping other nations who are unequipped to do it," said the US President.

