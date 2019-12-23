BJP Takes Out 'Abhinandan Rally' In Kolkata, Nadda Slams CM Of Appeasement Politics

Bharatiya Janta Party's Bengal unit took a mega rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata on Monday. The rally saw an array of its leaders ranging from union minister Babul Supriyo to its state president Dilip Ghosh but what drew the mass crowd was the party's national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda leading the rally.

"The whole of Bengal is happy that the CAA is being implemented. Modi Ji is giving identity to those people who faced hardships. Modi Ji's aim is to give identity to Dalits. People have rejected vote bank politics. The huge crowd here shows people are in support of the Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the act. She should see the huge support for the act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics," said J.P Nadda, BJP's national working president as the rally started.

'Bengal welcomes CAA and PM Modi'

The mega rally which was being termed as 'Abhinandan Yatra or Michhil' started from central Kolkata's Subodh Mullick Square, taking the central avenue's route, reached Shyambazar, where a sabha was set up for J.P Nadda to speak from. "I have been here many times to Bengal. The image I see speaks of a change that Bengal is heading for. It took me three hours to come here. The love and welcome that we could feel while coming here speaks of the change that will come and Mamata Didi has got this message too. People all over Bengal are here, it shows that Bengal welcomes CAA and Modi Ji. And why Bengali support it? Bengalis are Rashtra Bhakt. They have given birth to a patriot", said the national working president from the sabha at Shyambazar.

JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee

Questioning Mamata Banerjee's opposition to CAA and NRC, Nadda stated the Chief Minister indulges in vote bank politics and puts her political desires first overlooking the country's interest. The former Health Minister said, "In politics, it's unfair to keep the country's interest lagging behind. Mamata Ji, you have always done that. You labelled NIA act as draconian. You said Hobe na. What will happen? UAPA too was objected. If you do something wrong and Govt tries to stop you, is it wrong ? You indulge in appeasement politics always. Triple talaq is invalid in Pakistan and Afghanistan but in a secular land like ours, Muslim women were tortured. Modiji saved them. Mamata Ji said it's defective law".

JP Nadda also questioned Mamata Banerjee on the violence that happened in Bengal. He said, "You CM, you HM and now you say that you are now appealing? CM appeals or takes action?" Addressing and thanking all the supporters who turned out and walked on the streets in Kolkata today, Nadda ended his speech by saying that the general election results of 2019 in Bengal were just a trailer, 2021 elections will show the entire film.

