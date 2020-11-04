Kabul University Attack: India condemns 'inhuman act', salutes Afghanistan youth

Following the Kabul University attack, India 'strongly condemned' the 'dastardly terrorist attack' while terming the attack 'inhuman'. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an official statement on Tuesday stating that the country 'stands in solidarity' with all those who lost their family members in the 'heinous act'. On Monday, three armed men launched an attack on the campus of Kabul University, during which about 22 people were killed and several were injured.

"India strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University. India stands in solidarity with those who have lost their sons and daughters in this heinous act," read the statement. "Education is one of the most important gains of the last 19 years in Afghanistan and must be preserved. India salutes the aspirations of Afghan youth in their quest for knowledge, education and peace," the MEA statement added. "This inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism, in all its forms, must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region," said the MEA.

PM Modi condemns Kabul University Attack

Taking to Twitter on November 2, PM Modi 'strongly condemned' the Kabul attack while adding that India will stand by Afghanistan in the current situation. He also extended condolences to all the families affected by the attack. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," read his tweet.

Kabul University Attack

According to the Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesperson, three armed men stormed the campus of the Kabul University on Monday and launched an attack during which 22 people were killed and hundreds lost their lives. The attack took place during the inauguration of a book exhibition on the campus where the Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan was present along with several other Afghan and Iranian officials. The Ministry spokesperson further informed that attackers were killed in the gunfight while adding that most of the people who lost their lives in the attack were students.

Taliban issued a statement denying any involvement while condemning the attack on Kabul University as Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the University that lasted for hours but it has stated that only two gunmen were sent contrary to what Afghan authorities have been claiming. The Kabul University attack comes amid the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban representatives, where both sides negotiating a deal in order to end the war that has been going on for 20 years.

