Vijayvargiya Condemns MP CM Kamal Nath's Decision To Reject CAA

The National Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath for refusing the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state. He also said that Kamal Nath should read the Constitution before making a statement like that. Vijayvargiya reiterated that all the states are bound to implement the new citizenship law.

Vijayvargiya condemns Kamal Nath’s decision

Vijayvargiya while talking about Kamal Nath’s decision to not implement CAA in Madhya Pradesh, said, “He (Kamal Nath) should read the Constitution of the country. Once a bill is passed by the Parliament and becomes an Act, all the states are bound to implement it under Article 252 of the Constitution.” The relationship between the union government and the state government is determined by Part XI of the Constitution of India, which includes Article 245 to Article 263.

Vijayvargiya further stated that it was unfortunate when a person sitting on a constitutional position "says such unconstitutional things". "Politics is only one thing, however, Congress is only worrying about their power and vote bank. They are not thinking about the country," he added.

Vijayvargiya on Owaisi's stand

When asked about the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s thoughts on the new citizenship law and NPR, Vijayvargiya said that Owaisi will oppose whatever the BJP does. Vijayvargiya said that the citizenship law is for the welfare of the people. The comment on CM Kamal Nath’s decision comes after the CMs of West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have said that they will not implement the citizenship law in their respective states.

“Owaisi will always do this. If the BJP says that milk is white, he will say no, it is black. The day Owaisi wants to understand the act, he will. He is an intelligent man. But as long as he is not willing to, there is nothing anyone can do. I think sensible people will not oppose the CAA. We are also addressing the concerns of the people to counter the way opposition has tried to disrupt peace in the country in the past few days," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

