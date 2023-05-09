Last Updated:

Three Maoists Killed, Policeman Injured During A Fire Exchange Between The Two In Odisha

The injured policeman was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir and the combing operation is still underway in the forest areas along the border of Kalahandi-Kandhamal districts

 At least three Maoists were killed and a policeman was injured during a gunbattle in a forest in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, a top official said. The incident took place in the morning when a combing operation was underway, he said.

“Three Maoists have been killed a DSP rank officer has suffered injuries in the exchange of fire,” DGP Sunil K Bansal said. The injured policeman was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir, he said. The combing operation is still underway in the forest areas along the border of Kalahandi-Kandhamal districts, the DGP said. 

