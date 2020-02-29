Kamal Nath Govt Issues Another 'sterilisation' Circular, Offers 'increment' To Teachers

In a shocking development, eight days after revoking its controversial 'sterilisation' order, another government circular has been issued in Madhya Pradesh's Harda to teachers stating that they will eligible for 'bonus' if they meet the sterilisation targets, as per sources. The order which has been issued by the district education officer urges the teachers to meet the sterilisation targets after 2006 (when the drive began), adding that an increment will be awarded then. Nothing has been mentioned in the order whether teachers will receive their normal increment if they fail to meet targets.

On February 21, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat informed that the State government has withdrawn the controversial 'sterilisation order' amid facing a severe backlash. The circular had threatened to fire male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) if they failed to convince at least one male to undergo sterilisation. While MP Law Minister P C Sharma had assured that as most families preferred smaller families now, the 'pro-sterilisation' circular will not result in anyone losing their jobs, BJP had likened the order to 'emergency-era' diktat.

The controversial circular issued by the Madhya Pradesh government urged men to mobilise at least one man for sterilisation in the year 2019-20 failing which they could lose their jobs. The circular dated 11 February 2020 states that all male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) should mobilise at least five to 10 “willing beneficiaries” when camps are held in districts. It adds that if not their salaries would be withheld and that they would be compulsorily retired if they failed to do so. The recently released National Family Health Survey-4 report had recorded that only 0.5 percent men were opting for sterilisation in the state.

Similarly, in September 1976, Sanjay Gandhi initiated a widespread compulsory sterilization program to limit population growth. This was immediately after Indira Gandhi, on the advice of Sanjay and others imposed Emergency and curbed civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens. The sterilisation program was a part of Sanjay Gandhi's five-point programme, which included adult literacy (with the slogan ‘Each One, Teach One’), the abolition of dowry, the abolition of the caste system, beautifying the environment (by clearing slums and planting trees) and, a radical programme of family planning.

