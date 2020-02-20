'Technology, Not Arms': CM Kamal Nath Envisions Future Law Enforcement For MP Cops

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Wednesday, February 19, reiterated the importance of technology over weapons in the field of civic protection. He stated that the future police force will be equipped with technologies instead of arms. Kamal Nath further said that the police will have to acquaint itself with the latest technologies to adopt them.

MP govt to help police in advancing tech

Kamal Nath while addressing the people at the IPS Officers' Conclave 2020 at the Minto Hall in Bhopal said, "The State Government will give all possible support to the police force in this direction. He hoped that in future the police of Madhya Pradesh would be so skilful in terms of using the emerging technologies that it would be ideal for other states.”

Kamal Nath further added that economic growth brings economic crimes along with it. The police force needs to be familiar with the nature and tendency of economic crimes. The Chief Minister said that in view of socio-economic diversities there are many challenges before the police in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about change, Kamal Nath said that the world is changing rapidly. He said that the police personnel need to recognize the change. Kamal Nath asserted that social behaviour and the attitudes of the people are also varying to a very large degree because of the technological advancement in society.

DGP on the changes that police need to accept and implement

Reiterating the importance of strategizing, he said the police should try to adapt to every change socially and technologically and implementing it in their work. Furthermore, DGP VK Singh, President of IPS Officers Association and Special Director General of Police, Vijay Yadav, presented a memento to the Chief Minister on behalf of IPS Officers. Also, VK Singh in his welcome address said that in view of the changing global scenario and the changes coming in the socio-economic fabric, the challenging role of the police needs to be understood clearly.

