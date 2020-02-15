People Of Madhya Pradesh Are Suffering In Scindia-Nath Spat, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid an internal spat in the Congress party between Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, former MP CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress party on Saturday as he said that he finds the behavior and culture of the Congress very 'strange'. Chouhan stated that it is the people of the state that are suffering between the party's internal spat. He also added that the BJP could not perform as expected in the Delhi Assembly elections, but Congress despite losing badly was very happy.

Speaking to media on Saturday, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Once a person was given a boon that if he asks for one thing, he gets two. So the greedy person asked for a boon to lose one of his eyes so that he lost both his eyes. Jyotiraditya Scindia is saying that he will take to the streets and Kamal Nath is saying that Scindia can protest if he wants. Between their spat, it is the people of my Madhya Pradesh that is suffering."

एक व्यक्ति को वरदान मिला था की अगर कोई एक चीज़ मांगे तो मुझे दो मिल जाये। एक व्यक्ति ने द्वेषवश अपनी एक आँख फूटने का वरदान मांगा जिससे उस व्यक्ति की दोनों आँखें फूट जाएँ! pic.twitter.com/M1IFDHc2wB — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 15, 2020

Scindia walks out of MPCC meeting

Amid the rift in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of an MPCC meeting being held at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Delhi on Saturday morning, over which Congress leaders who were also present have remained silent.

Apart from Kamal Nath and Scindia, other party leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Deepak Babaria, AICC Incharge Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Patwari attended the meeting. While Scindia walked out of the MPCC meeting, Congress leaders downplayed the incident. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh's party in-charge Deepak Babaria said, "The meeting has been done in a good and positive environment. All the party workers' demands and thoughts have been recognized and a solution will be provided soon."

Scindia refuses to back down

Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, stated that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word. He added that if the party had made such promises, then it must fulfill it. If not, he added there was no option than to take to the streets. "What did I say? If I say something, it is impossible that I don't stand by it. If the Congress party has made such promises it is important to fulfill it. Otherwise one must take to the streets," he said to reporters.

