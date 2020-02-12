Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath Over Shivaji's Bust Removal In Madhya Pradesh

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's bust was uprooted by the municipal authorities in an outrageous manner causing unrest among the locals in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has condemned the mishandling of the Shivaji bust and has asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to issue an apology over the incident.

"Chief Minister Kamal Nath Ji must apologise and make arrangements to reinstall Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue with full respect and honours", Chauhan tweeted.

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ जी क्षमा याचना करें और छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा को ससम्मान स्थापित करने की तत्काल व्यवस्था करें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2020

READ | 'This Arrow Pierces The Heart': Shiv Sena Unsparing On Ex-ally BJP After Delhi Debacle

'Is it acceptable?': Shivraj questions Shiv Sena

The former CM also questioned Shiv Sena who idolizes Shivaji Maharaj, asking them whether Congress-led Kamal Nath administration's insult to the revered Maratha leader is acceptable to them as Shiv Sena has formed an alliance with Congress in Maharashtra.

"Congress allied Shiv Sena government of Maharashtra which reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will they accept his insult?", Chauhan tweeted.

महाराष्ट्र की शिवसेना सरकार जिसमें कांग्रेस भी शामिल है, छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को आदर्श मानती है। उनका ऐसा अपमान क्या वे सह पाएंगे? — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2020

READ | Shivraj Chouhan Lauds PM Modi For Showing ‘mirror’ To Oppn, Asks Them To ‘have Some Shame’

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust placed in a town in Madhya Pradesh was removed allegedly in an outrageous manner by the government authorities causing unrest among the locals. According to the sources, Shiv Sena and other Hindu organizations had earlier written to the municipality to install the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mohgaon.

After writing to the authorities, the Municipal councillor had visited the town and designated a place for the installation of the bust. After witnessing the delay from the municipal authorities in the installation of the statue, the organizations made a platform on the said site and installed the bust themselves on Monday night.

READ | 'Thali' Politics: Maha BJP Launches 'Deendayal' Thali For Rs 30 To Take On Aghadi's 'Shiv Bhojan Thali'

After receiving information of the installed Shivaji bust, the authorities removed the bust at night saying that the administration has not given permission to erect it at the said site. The authorities demolished the idol with the help of a JCB machine reportedly in an insulting manner that outraged the locals. Hundreds of people gathered at the site and staged a protest blocking the Chhindwara Nagpur highway.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Chhindwara, Rajesh Shahi, has said that a meeting has been conducted with the stake-holders including the organisations involved in the installation adding that everyone has agreed that due process will be followed for installing the bust.

READ | Shiv Sena Rubs Salt In Old Ally BJP's Wounds, Congratulates AAP And Arvind Kejriwal