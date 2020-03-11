Kamal Nath's MLAs Huddle Up With Luggage At MP CM's Residence; May Move To Jaipur

In a recent development amid the political debacle faced by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, with Scindia and his 22 loyalist MLAs tendering their resignations on March 10, Kamal Nath's MLAs have started gathering at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday morning. While the MLAs have denied it, sources have reported that Congress is planning to move all its MLAs to a Jaipur-based resort to prevent them from being further poached, while BJP has moved all its Madhya Pradesh MLAs to Gurugram.

Congress MLAs were seen reaching the CM's residence with their baggage and suitcases seemingly pointing towards being moved to a different place to keep them safe. Congress in a desperate attempt to save the government is also trying to establish contact with the rebel MLAs and has even asserted that soon they will be back in Congress fold.

While speaking with Republic Media Network outside Kamal Nath's residence, Rahul Singh, an MLA from Dammu said, "The MLAs were misled and misguided. They were told that the tantrum is being orchestrated to get Rajya Sabha seat and post of MP Congress chief for Jyotiraditya Scindia. The MLAs were baffled when they came to know that they will have to resign and now half of them will come back." While other MLAs have also asserted confidence stating that Congress will prove its majority on the floor test could be held on March 16.

Despite exuding confidence, if the Congress fails to get back its MLAs, then it is sure to collapse in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh assembly has a strength of 230 members. Two members have passed away since then - one each from BJP and Congress.

Game of Numbers

Of the 228 MLAs: Congress has 114 MLAs while BJP has 107, BSP - 2 MLAs (including 1 suspended), Samajwadi Party - 1 MLA, Independents - 4 MLAs. The MP government has the support of two MLAs from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party MLA and four are independents. However, after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia, the overall strength of the Assembly will fall to 206, and the magic number required to form the government will be 104. In that case, the Congress would be left with just 92 MLAs, while the BJP would still be having 107 MLAs in the State Assembly, a comfortable number to form the government - though the Governor's decision-making would play a huge role in how things pan out.

