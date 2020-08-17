Kamala Harris' Poster Emerges In Tamil Nadu Calling Her 'victorious'; Niece Shares Post

Kamala Harris who was recently picked by Joe Biden as his running mate will become not only the first African-American woman with the ticket but she's also the first Indian-American. On Sunday, Meena Harris, Kamala's niece, shared a photo of a poster that has come up in Tamil Nadu featuring the California senator, calling her "victorious".

'PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious'

Taking to Twitter, Meena, a 35-year-old lawyer based in California, said that the photo of the poster was sent to her from Tamil Nadu. The poster has photos of Harris with a text in the Tamilian script--"PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious".

I was sent this from Tamil Nadu where our Indian family is from. It says “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious.” I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young—he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they’re together somewhere smiling now. pic.twitter.com/WuZiKimmqj — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 16, 2020

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for the country. Meena said, "I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young--he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they're together somewhere smiling now."

Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study. Shyamala became a leading cancer researcher and activist. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant.

'A love for good idli'

On Sunday, Kamala Harris, during her maiden address to the Indian-American community, reflected on her proud Indian heritage and recalled how her mother always wanted to instil in her a "love for good idli". Harris, 55, took a trip down the memory lane, mentioning her "long walks" in Madras (now Chennai) with her grandfather who would tell her about the "heroes" responsible for the birth of the world's largest democracy.

"Today on August 15, 2020. I stand before you as the first candidate for vice president of the United States of South Asian descent," Harris said in her address organised by Indians for Biden National Council. Joined by Biden, she greeted Indian Americans on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

"Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good idli," Harris said. "Our community is bound together by so much more than our shared history and culture," she said.

