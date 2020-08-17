Kanye West Congratulates Kamala Harris, Says 'love And Respect From The Future President'

American rapper Kanye West has reacted positively to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's choice of running mate in Kamala Harris. Kanye, who is running for US President in the upcoming November presidential elections, in a tweet said it was an honour to go against the California Senator and wished her 'love and respect'.

Kanye congratulates Harris

Kanye West took to Twitter and shared an old photo, presumably of his late mother Donda West, and said that if his mother was still alive, he believes she and Kamala Harris would have been good friends. In addition to that, the popular songwriter congratulated Kamala Harris and wished her all the best from the ‘future president’. Harris has not yet responded to Kanye’s tweet.

I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 ... all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Kanye West announced in candidature for the upcoming US Election with a tweet on July 4. Even though his recent tweets make it seem like he is still serious about running for President, the rapper has missed important deadlines for the presidential ballot in several states.

West previously expressed on social media that he wishes his fellow musician Jay-Z to be his running mate for the upcoming election. Till now West has filed the necessary forms for the presidential election ballot in New Jersey, Missouri and Illinois.

