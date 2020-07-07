Kanpur Encounter: Police Release Pictures Of Accomplices Of Vikas Dubey

As the search for the Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey continues, Kanpur police on Tuesday released photos of his accomplices. Earlier, Kanpur police also conducted a raid at the residence of Jai Bajpayee, a close aide of Dubey.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kanpur Mohit Agarwal informed that all personnel of the Chaubepur police station are under the scope of investigation in connection with Kanpur encounter, in which Vikas Dubey, along with his men allegedly opened fire on the police team. Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest Dubey in Bikru village.

UP's ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that 40 teams of UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) are working on the case. "Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly. A total of 40 teams and STF are working. We are collecting info on Vikas Dubey's accomplices and family members. Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home. We are working on every detail," Kumar said.

.READ: Vikas Dubey manhunt leads to recovery of bombs; wanted gangster is injured, say police

Earlier, the police has managed to recover several bombs during the search operations carried out Bikaru village. As per sources, the police received intelligence to carry out a raid in a house in the village during which several bombs were found. In addition to this, police sources in a massive revelation have said that the wanted gangster has broken legs and wears metal prosthetics in place of them.

READ: Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey hiding in forest areas of UP-MP border, say sources

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster who has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Kanpur encounter: Report sent to MHA; UP Police readies multiple teams to nab Vikas Dubey

READ: Kanpur encounter: 3 more including close relative of Vikas Dubey held