Kanpur Encounter: Report Sent To MHA; UP Police Readies Multiple Teams To Nab Vikas Dubey

On Tuesday, July 7, a report has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Kanpur encounter where 8 personnel of the UP Police were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates. As per sources, a report of every such major incident has to be submitted to the MHA. The report contains all details including the involvement of UP Police personnel.

Meanwhile, the UP government has sought permission from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to send its own police teams to nab Dubey. While 4 teams will be sent to MP, 6 other teams shall go to Rajasthan. Police sources in a massive revelation have said that Dubey has broken legs and wears metal prosthetics in place of them.

'Dubey will not be spared'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stated that the wanted criminal shall not be spared if he tried to enter the state. The Bihar DGP remarked, "We are on high alert, he cannot pass safely if he enters Bihar. I am ashamed of the people who are making him a hero. We condemn the attack on our 8 cops, if he enters Bihar and India-Nepal border, he will not be spared at all. All the police, STF are on high alert."

He added, "All the possible links and connections are under the scanner. This is not the matter of UP police only, he killed 8 cops, this is the matter of police department. We are in close touch with UP police, our teams are constituted, hunt to nab him is on. Around 40 teams are constituted to nab him. We have to carry out a close watch on his connections in the police."

The Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

So far, 4 policemen have been suspended over allegations of leaking information to gangster Vikas Dubey. An alert has been sounded for Dubey's arrest in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The reward amount for Dubey's arrest has been increased by the police to Rs.2.5 lakh.

